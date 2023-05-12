Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spring Festival 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Spring Festival 2023

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    The Republic of Korea's Marine and Naval Drill Team perform during Spring Fest in the Millet Gate area of USAG Humphreys on May 19, 2023. Visitors are treated to games, activities, food, music, and performances. The two communities commemorated 70 years of US-ROK alliance to promote cultural understanding between the base community and South Korean citizens. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 21:03
    Photo ID: 7811338
    VIRIN: 230519-O-A1109-3283
    Resolution: 7567x5045
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Festival 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023
    Spring Festival 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Festival
    ROKA
    katchi kapshida
    IMCOM-P
    millet gate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT