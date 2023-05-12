Spring Festival 2023

The Republic of Korea's Marine and Naval Drill Team perform during Spring Fest in the Millet Gate area of USAG Humphreys on May 19, 2023. Visitors are treated to games, activities, food, music, and performances. The two communities commemorated 70 years of US-ROK alliance to promote cultural understanding between the base community and South Korean citizens. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

