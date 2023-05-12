Spring Festival 2023

Cpl. Jung Hoon Ko. a Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, right; receives swag from Army Community Service in the Millet Gate area of USAG Humphreys during Spring Fest on May 19, 2023. Visitors are treated to games, activities, food, music, and performances. The two communities commemorated 70 years of US-ROK alliance to promote cultural understanding between the base community and South Korean citizens. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

