MMN1 Jordayna Miller Feature

Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Petty Officer Jordayna Miller, of Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji, poses for a photograph near Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston, South Carolina, on November 5, 2022. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

Date Taken: 11.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Hometown: SAVUSAVU, FJ