    MMN1 Jordayna Miller Feature [Image 1 of 3]

    MMN1 Jordayna Miller Feature

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Petty Officer Jordayna Miller, of Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji, poses for a photograph near Nuclear Power Training Unit Charleston, South Carolina, on November 5, 2022. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    Value of Education: The Direct Impact Education has on Mission Success

