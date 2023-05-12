U.S. Marines hike with members of UAE Presidential Guard

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Valdez, an advisor team leader with Marine Corps Advisor Company Bravo, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks with members of the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard after a hike as a part of a month-long bilateral training mission at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2023. As part of the training, Marines and the PG conducted progressive training on reconnaissance tasks, counter insurgency operations, and individual skills training in order to improve small unit tactical proficiency and interoperability, and maintain a bilateral military relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz)

