    U.S. Marines hike with members of UAE Presidential Guard [Image 1 of 3]

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines hike with United Arab Emirates soldiers with the Presidential Guard as part of a month-long bilateral training mission at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2023. As part of the training, Marines and the PG conducted progressive training on reconnaissance tasks, counter insurgency operations, and individual skills training in order to improve small unit tactical proficiency and interoperability, and maintain a bilateral military relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra Munoz)

    This work, U.S. Marines hike with members of UAE Presidential Guard [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Alexandra Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

