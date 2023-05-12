A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, teaches a field artillery class to security force partners, May 12, in Honduras. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 7810503 VIRIN: 230522-A-ZZ123-007 Resolution: 841x841 Size: 175.42 KB Location: HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Partnerships in Honduras [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.