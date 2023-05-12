Building Partnerships in Honduras

A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, teaches a field artillery class to security force partners, May 12, in Honduras. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.
