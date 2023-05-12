Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Partnerships in Honduras [Image 1 of 3]

    Building Partnerships in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, teaches a field artillery class to security force partners, May 12, in Honduras. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 7810503
    VIRIN: 230522-A-ZZ123-007
    Resolution: 841x841
    Size: 175.42 KB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Partnerships in Honduras [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Partnerships in Honduras
    Building Partnerships in Honduras
    Building Partnerships in Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    Honduras
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT