Building Partnerships in Honduras

A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade observed Honduran security force medical training, May 8, in Honduras. U.S. Army advisors are in Colombia helping to build capacity and capability for security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.

Date Taken: 05.08.2023