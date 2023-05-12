Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Partnerships in Honduras [Image 3 of 3]

    Building Partnerships in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade observed Honduran security force medical training, May 8, in Honduras. U.S. Army advisors are in Colombia helping to build capacity and capability for security force counterparts. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 7810505
    VIRIN: 230522-A-ZZ123-009
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Partnerships in Honduras [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Partnerships in Honduras
    Building Partnerships in Honduras
    Building Partnerships in Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    Honduras
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT