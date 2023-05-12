U.S. Army Lt. Col. John G. Wildt, incoming Commander 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, passes the colors to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ovalle during the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, May 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

