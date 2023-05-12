Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 14]

    307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Member from Vicenza community performs the U.S. national anthem during the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony, held at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, May 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    This work, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

