    A-10s arrive at Thessaloniki Air Base from Zaragoza, Spain [Image 3 of 8]

    A-10s arrive at Thessaloniki Air Base from Zaragoza, Spain

    THESSALONIKI AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft touches down after flying close-air support missions with Dutch ground controllersas part of NATO exercise Defender 23 on May 19, 2023, at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece. Defender 23 focused on joint partnerships and coordination of effort between more than a dozen NATO countries, training for close-air support, joint forceable entry, and agile combat employment missions to ensure U.S. and NATO forces are ready to respond to any contingency rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:17
    Photo ID: 7809134
    VIRIN: 230519-F-QV161-0036
    Resolution: 5773x3841
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: THESSALONIKI AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    #defendereurope #DEFENDER23 #StrongerTogether

