A-10s arrive at Thessaloniki Air Base from Zaragoza, Spain

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft approach the runway after taking off from Zaragoza, Spain to consolidate with the rest of the 442d Fighter Wing as part of NATO exercise Defender 23 on May 19, 2023, at Thessaloniki Air Base, Greece. Defender 23 focused on joint partnerships and coordination of effort between more than a dozen NATO countries, training for close-air support, joint forceable entry, and agile combat employment missions to ensure U.S. and NATO forces are ready to respond to any contingency rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Bob Jennings)

Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Location: THESSALONIKI AIR BASE, GR