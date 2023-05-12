Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key influencers and media prepare for incentive flight [Image 3 of 4]

    Key influencers and media prepare for incentive flight

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Doug McGrath, Downtown Goldsboro Development Corporation president, is fitted for flight equipment in preparation for an incentive flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2023. Members of local media agencies and members of the local community were invited to the 4th Fighter Wing to experience what flying in an F-15E Strike Eagle is like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key influencers and media prepare for incentive flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Key Influencers
    Wings Over Wayne
    WOW23

