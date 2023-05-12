Mark Parker, HIS radio, gets fitted for gloves in preparations for an incentive flight in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 18, 2023. Members of local media agencies and members of the local community were invited to the 4th Fighter Wing to experience what flying in an F-15E Strike Eagle is like. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.21.2023 17:38 Photo ID: 7808583 VIRIN: 230516-F-RS022-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 910.01 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key influencers and media prepare for incentive flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.