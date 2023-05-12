From left, Pinkerton Academy high school students Nieve Boulter and Thomas Lacroix, are awarded scholarships from the President of the New Hampshire State Troopers Association, Trooper First Class Frank Campo, after receiving the highest scores for the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Guardians of the Granite State annual event, May 20, at the Regional Training Institute in Center Strafford, N.H.



Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

