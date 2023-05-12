Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardians of the Granite State [Image 4 of 4]

    Guardians of the Granite State

    CENTER STRAFFORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Nicole Blake 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Pinkerton Academy high school students Nieve Boulter and Thomas Lacroix, are awarded scholarships from the President of the New Hampshire State Troopers Association, Trooper First Class Frank Campo, after receiving the highest scores for the Army Combat Fitness Test during the Guardians of the Granite State annual event, May 20, at the Regional Training Institute in Center Strafford, N.H.

    TAGS

    Law enforcement
    New Hampshire
    State Troopers
    Guardians of the Granite State

