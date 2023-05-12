Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops [Image 2 of 6]

    Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2023) – Sgt. Seth Yarbro, a UH-1Y crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), left, holds a safety brief for Sailors and Marines before flight operations aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 18, 2023. Synchronizing the complementary capabilities of the 13th MEU and Anchorage multiplies the traditional influence of sea power to produce a more versatile and lethal force. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

