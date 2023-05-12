Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment [Image 3 of 6]

    Reenlistment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Terrell Burnett, right, recites the oath of reenlistment to Lt. j.g. Noah Sirianni during a reenlistment ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 18, 2023. The reenlistment ceremony reaffirms and extends a Sailor’s commitment to the Navy. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
