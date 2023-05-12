PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2023) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Terrell Burnett, right, recites the oath of reenlistment to Lt. j.g. Noah Sirianni during a reenlistment ceremony aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 18, 2023. The reenlistment ceremony reaffirms and extends a Sailor’s commitment to the Navy. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 20:43 Photo ID: 7808192 VIRIN: 230518-N-HX806-3007 Resolution: 5179x3453 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.