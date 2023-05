South Dakota National Guardsmen Sgt. Ruff and Spc. Tasa are recognized during the award ceremony at the close of Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, May 20, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Samantha Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 20:15 Photo ID: 7808179 VIRIN: 230520-Z-FG735-774 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.3 MB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 10 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Region VI Best Warrior Award Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.