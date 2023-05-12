Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Region VI Best Warrior Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 13]

    Region VI Best Warrior Award Ceremony

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samantha Hill 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The fifteen competitors pose for a group photo at the close of Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, May 20, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Samantha Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7808169
    VIRIN: 230520-Z-FG735-652
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.85 MB
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 29

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region VI Best Warrior Award Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Montana
    Best Warrior
    National Guard
    Region VI
    #regionVIbestwarrior

