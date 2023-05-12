The fifteen competitors pose for a group photo at the close of Region VI Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, May 20, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2023 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7808169
|VIRIN:
|230520-Z-FG735-652
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|29
This work, Region VI Best Warrior Award Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT