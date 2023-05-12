Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander [Image 5 of 7]

    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander

    CAPE MAY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Snyder relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Sean Smith as the new Battalion Commander at Training Center Cape May after an installation ceremony on base, May 19, 2023.

    Smith will be departing to become a Command Master Chief in the Natioanl Capital Region.


    Battalion Commander duty is one of the most important, demanding, and rewarding assignments in the Coast Guard. On any given day, they will lead, inspire and mentor more than 600 recruits and supervise 56 Company Commanders.

    The Battalion Commander has many responsibilities including evaluating recruit and company performance against the recruit competencies; inspecting, teaching and evaluating recruit companies to ensure all regimental aspects of recruit training are aligned; and ensuring proper company commander staffing, qualifications, rotations, awards, evaluations, and collateral duties are met.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 08:50
    Photo ID: 7807940
    VIRIN: 230519-G-VS714-2249
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 843.99 KB
    Location: CAPE MAY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCM installs new Battalion Commander [Image 7 of 7], by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander
    TCCM installs new Battalion Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Training
    Judge
    Coast Guard
    Company Commander
    CC
    Training Center Cape May

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT