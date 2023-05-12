TCCM installs new Battalion Commander

Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Snyder relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Sean Smith as the new Battalion Commander at Training Center Cape May after an installation ceremony on base, May 19, 2023.



Smith will be departing to become a Command Master Chief in the Natioanl Capital Region.





Battalion Commander duty is one of the most important, demanding, and rewarding assignments in the Coast Guard. On any given day, they will lead, inspire and mentor more than 600 recruits and supervise 56 Company Commanders.



The Battalion Commander has many responsibilities including evaluating recruit and company performance against the recruit competencies; inspecting, teaching and evaluating recruit companies to ensure all regimental aspects of recruit training are aligned; and ensuring proper company commander staffing, qualifications, rotations, awards, evaluations, and collateral duties are met.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

