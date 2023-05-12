USS Normandy Daily Operations

230516-N-LK647-1166 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Kyle Lewis, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), participates in a Ship’s Reactionary Force (Basic) course, May 16, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2023 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7807919
|VIRIN:
|230516-N-LK647-1166
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|878.4 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
