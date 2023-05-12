USS Normandy Daily Operations

230516-N-LK647-1087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2023) Chief Master-at-Arms Darren Javines, center left, and Ens. William Rittmaster, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), demonstrate mock takedowns during a Ship’s Reactionary Force (Basic) course, May 16, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

VIRIN: 230516-N-LK647-1087