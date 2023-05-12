Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230517-N-NH267-1293 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2023) Sailors participate in a precision anchorage evolution on the foc'scle of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 17, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 04:17
    Photo ID: 7807843
    VIRIN: 230517-N-NH257-1293
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain
    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    Manama
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Port Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT