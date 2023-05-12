USS Paul Hamilton Departs Bahrain

230517-N-NH267-1159 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Claytor stands watch with an M240B machine gun during sea-and-anchor detail aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 17, 2023, in Manama, Bahrain. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

