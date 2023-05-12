Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Chief Petty Officer Retires [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Chief Petty Officer Retires

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, and U.S. Sector Honolulu pose for a picture with Chief Petty Officer Jason Eggers (center) and his family following a retirement ceremony held aboard Joseph Gerczak on May 3, 2023.

