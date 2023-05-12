U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Chief Petty Officer Retires

Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, and U.S. Sector Honolulu pose for a picture with Chief Petty Officer Jason Eggers (center) and his family following a retirement ceremony held aboard Joseph Gerczak on May 3, 2023.
|05.03.2023
|05.20.2023 00:43
|7807785
|230305-G-G2014-001
|4592x3448
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|6
|5
