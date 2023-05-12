U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Chief Petty Officer Retires

Members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, and U.S. Sector Honolulu pose for a picture with Chief Petty Officer Jason Eggers (center) and his family following a retirement ceremony held aboard Joseph Gerczak on May 3, 2023.

