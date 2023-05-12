Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Era Marine Awarded Silver Star Medal [Image 12 of 15]

    WWII Era Marine Awarded Silver Star Medal

    ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Retired United States Marine Corps Colonel Lou Schott was awarded the Silver Star Medal, Thursday May 18th, 2023, for his heroic actions during the Battle of Okinawa on June 20th, 1945. Schott, at 102 years old, is the oldest ranking U.S. Marine Corps officer. His Bronze Star Medal was officially upgraded to a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7472 in Ellicott City, Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 7807767
    VIRIN: 230518-M-MT620-990
    Resolution: 5396x3590
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: ELLICOTT CITY, MD, US 
    Hometown: MARRIOTTSVILLE, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Era Marine Awarded Silver Star Medal [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WWII
    #Silver Star Medal
    #SemperFi
    #DMAMPROD
    #USMCNews
    #USMCHistory

