WWII Era Marine Awarded Silver Star Medal

A Marine Corps color guard presents the colors to officially begin the ceremony. Retired United States Marine Corps Colonel Lou Schott was awarded the Silver Star Medal, Thursday May 18th, 2023, for his heroic actions during the Battle of Okinawa on June 20th, 1945. Schott, at 102 years old, is the oldest ranking U.S. Marine Corps officer. His Bronze Star Medal was officially upgraded to a Silver Star Medal during a ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7472 in Ellicott City, Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

