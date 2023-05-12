SJAFB hosts DOD Day at Wings over Wayne

Hayden Flake, child of Staff Sgt. Jason Flake, 4th Security Forces Squadron, prepares to climb stairs to the flightdeck of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 16 Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, during Department of Defense Day at Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. DOD ID card holders and first responders were able to observe aerial demonstrations and tour static display aircraft during the event. The Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo is a biennial event and has grown to be the largest free air show in North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

