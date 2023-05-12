SJAFB hosts DOD Day at Wings over Wayne

Aviation spectators walk toward an aircraft static display during Department of Defense Day at Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. DOD ID card holders and first responders were able to attend the event the day before the Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo. The Wings over Wayne Air Show and Science and Technology Expo is a biennial event and has grown to be the largest free air show in North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

