USS Essex Sailor Sands Deck

SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Samuel Bartolomei, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sands a stateroom deck aboard the ship as part of a systematic procedure to address shipboard preservation, May 16, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

