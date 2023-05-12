SAN DIEGO (May 16, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Samuel Bartolomei, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sands a stateroom deck aboard the ship as part of a systematic procedure to address shipboard preservation, May 16, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 20:19
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Essex Sailor Sands Deck [Image 2 of 2], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
