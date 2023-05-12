Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Volunteer at Car Show [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Essex Sailors Volunteer at Car Show

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and other volunteers look at vintage vehicles during a fundraiser car show hosted by Over the Hill Gang and Warrior Foundation Freedom Station at Campland on the Bay Park in San Diego, May 13, 2023. Warrior Foundation Freedom Station provides ill or injured service members with quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families in recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7807548
    VIRIN: 230513-N-EB193-1092
    Resolution: 4747x2670
    Size: 1004.97 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Essex Sailors Volunteer at Car Show [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

