USS Essex Sailors Volunteer at Car Show

SAN DIEGO (May 13, 2023) Seaman Herly Darrow, left, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Tunisiea Burgan, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), volunteer at a booth during a fundraiser car show hosted by Over the Hill Gang and Warrior Foundation Freedom Station at Campland on the Bay Park in San Diego, May 13, 2023. Warrior Foundation Freedom Station provides ill or injured service members with quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families in recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

