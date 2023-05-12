Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 2 of 2]

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    From left, Col. James Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander; Sydney Smith, Army Sustainment University President; Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior commander; and Sgt. Maj. Marissa Cisneros, Army Sustainment University sergeant major cut the ribbon redesignating Army Logistics University as Army Sustainment University, May 16, 2023, at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia.

    This work, Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

