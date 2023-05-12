Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 1 of 2]

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Senior sustainers, spanning active, Reserve and Guard forces, from the department of the Army headquarters and Army and combatant commands to theater sustainment commands and schoolhouses participated in the Army Sustainment Leader Summit, May 16, 2023. The summit was part of sustainment week events at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia hosted by U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 7807144
    VIRIN: 230519-A-UU580-002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise
    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Enterprise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT