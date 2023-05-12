Senior sustainers, spanning active, Reserve and Guard forces, from the department of the Army headquarters and Army and combatant commands to theater sustainment commands and schoolhouses participated in the Army Sustainment Leader Summit, May 16, 2023. The summit was part of sustainment week events at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia hosted by U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command.
|05.16.2023
Date Posted: 05.19.2023
|7807144
VIRIN: 230519-A-UU580-002
|6000x4000
|12.09 MB
|VA, US
|3
|1
This work, Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
