Senior sustainers, spanning active, Reserve and Guard forces, from the department of the Army headquarters and Army and combatant commands to theater sustainment commands and schoolhouses participated in the Army Sustainment Leader Summit, May 16, 2023. The summit was part of sustainment week events at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia hosted by U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:03 Photo ID: 7807144 VIRIN: 230519-A-UU580-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 12.09 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders discuss future of Army Sustainment Enterprise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.