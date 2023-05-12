WASHINGTON (May 19, 2023) Retired U.S Navy captain Dr. Mae M. Pouget delivers remarks during a Navy Chaplain Corps Trailblazer panel event at the Washington Navy Yard Gooding Center, May 19, 2023. Pouget is the daughter of chaplain Thomas Parham, the U.S. Navy’s first African-American captain. The event was dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the contributions of four distinguished guest speakers to the Navy Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7807142
|VIRIN:
|230519-N-OL781-1189
|Resolution:
|5687x4062
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Chaplain Corps Recognizes Trailblazers [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ellen Sharkey, identified by DVIDS
