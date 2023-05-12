Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chaplain Corps Recognizes Trailblazers [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Chaplain Corps Recognizes Trailblazers

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey 

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (May 19, 2023) Retired U.S Navy captain Dr. Mae M. Pouget delivers remarks during a Navy Chaplain Corps Trailblazer panel event at the Washington Navy Yard Gooding Center, May 19, 2023. Pouget is the daughter of chaplain Thomas Parham, the U.S. Navy’s first African-American captain. The event was dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the contributions of four distinguished guest speakers to the Navy Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

