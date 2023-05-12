Navy Chaplain Corps Recognizes Trailblazers

WASHINGTON (May 19, 2023) Retired U.S. Navy chaplain Rabbi Arnold Resnicoff responds to a question from the audience during a Navy Chaplain Corps Trailblazer panel event at the Washington Navy Yard Gooding Center, May 19, 2023. Resnicoff was a U.S. Navy chaplain on duty with the Marine Corps in Lebanon when their barracks at the Beirut Airport was bombed by terrorists on October 23, 1983, killing 220 Marines, 18 Sailors, and three soldiers. The event was dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the contributions of four distinguished guest speakers to the Navy Chaplain Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

