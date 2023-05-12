Air Force Assistance Fund 5K

Airmen sign up to donate to the Air Force Assistance Fund before the 5K at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 19, 2023. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need to include active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

