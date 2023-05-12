Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Assistance Fund 5K [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Assistance Fund 5K

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen run in the Air Force Assistance Fund 5K at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 19, 2023. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provide support to our Air Force families in need to include active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 15:14
    Photo ID: 7807008
    VIRIN: 230519-F-TI822-1010
    Resolution: 4762x3175
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Assistance Fund 5K [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5K
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Assistance Fund

