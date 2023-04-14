2023 Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April 14, 2023

Members of the U.S. Army Drill Team, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), perform in front of hundreds of spectators, during a Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April. 14, 2023 at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The USADT spends countless hours a week perfecting each movement and routine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

