    2023 Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April 14, 2023 [Image 20 of 21]

    2023 Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April 14, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Members of the U.S. Army Drill Team, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), perform in front of hundreds of spectators, during a Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April. 14, 2023 at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The USADT spends countless hours a week perfecting each movement and routine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 7806628
    VIRIN: 230414-A-LT474-1115
    Resolution: 3143x2095
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Joint Service Drill Exhibition, April 14, 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard)

