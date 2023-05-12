Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Receives Battle 'E' Award [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Carter Hall Receives Battle 'E' Award

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230508-N-ED646-1104- VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (May 10, 2023) Capt. Martin Robertson, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 8, addresses the Sailors aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an all hands call on the flight deck, May 10, 2023. Carter Hall was awarded the 2022 Battle "E" for its contributions to a multinational Foreign Humanitarian Assistance exercise, Exercise CARAIBES, which included amphibious operations, flight operations and joint-level planning. Additionally, Carter Hall participated in Maryland Fleet Week as the flagship, hosting a distinguished visitor reception and providing tours to over 6,000 visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 08:49
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Battle E
    USS Carter Hall
    PHIBRON 8
    Amphibious Squadron 8
    CPR 8

