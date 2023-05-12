USS Carter Hall Receives Battle 'E' Award

230508-N-ED646-1104- VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (May 10, 2023) Capt. Martin Robertson, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 8, addresses the Sailors aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an all hands call on the flight deck, May 10, 2023. Carter Hall was awarded the 2022 Battle "E" for its contributions to a multinational Foreign Humanitarian Assistance exercise, Exercise CARAIBES, which included amphibious operations, flight operations and joint-level planning. Additionally, Carter Hall participated in Maryland Fleet Week as the flagship, hosting a distinguished visitor reception and providing tours to over 6,000 visitors. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Moises Sandoval)

