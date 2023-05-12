USS Carter Hall Receives Battle ‘E’ Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia – The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) was awarded the Battle “E” award by Capt. Martin Robertson, commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, during a ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, May 8, 2023.

“This marks the third year in a row that Carter Hall has won the Battle ‘E’,” said Cmdr. Brad Fancher, commanding officer, Carter Hall. “This is a great testimony to the hard work and dedication of her crew and to a long tradition of excellence on the ‘Fightin’ 50’.”

Carter Hall was underway for 75 days in 2022, steaming a total of 11,944 nautical miles. While operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, Carter Hall participated in a multinational Foreign Humanitarian Assistance exercise, Exercise CARAIBES, that included amphibious operations, flight operations and joint-level planning. Additionally, Carter Hall participated in Maryland Fleet Week as the flagship, hosting a distinguished visitor reception and providing tours to more than 6,000 visitors.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Sailors that made this happen,” said Fancher. “This just shows that this ship is ready to meet whatever challenges come our way.”

Carter Hall closed out the year by participating with USS Bataan (LHD 5) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), culminating in a live-fire event. The ship completed more than 700 hours of flight deck operations. Other major at-sea evolutions included three replenishments-at-sea, five anchoring evolutions, 26 sea-and-anchor details, and one foreign port visit.

"This award has been an all hands effort. It has taken every Sailor onboard working hard, day in and day out, to make this happen,” said Carter Hall’s Command Master Chief Benjamin Cruz. “For us, this is not so much about winning an award as it is about setting a standard for excellence."

Carter Hall most recently completed the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios in preparation for deployment in 2023.

