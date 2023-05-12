Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2023) – Sailors man a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 7805684
    VIRIN: 230518-N-UA460-0860
    Resolution: 6550x4480
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

