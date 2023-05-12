USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) pulls alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during an underway replenishment while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

