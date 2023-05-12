Lt. Raymond Cerrato and Lt. Freddy Hofschneider stand for a photo with Capt. Nicholas Simmons following the transfer of command from Hofschneider to Cerrato during a change of command ceremony for USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on May 19, 2023. Capt. Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony and was joined by many local officials and dignitaries, including Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, and representatives of both the Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands legislatures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 01:28 Photo ID: 7805315 VIRIN: 230518-G-IA651-039 Resolution: 2500x1875 Size: 3.99 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.