    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) [Image 5 of 6]

    New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

    GUAM

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stand at ease during a change of command ceremony for the ship at Victor Pier in Apra Harbor, Guam, on May 19, 2023. Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony and was joined by many local officials and dignitaries, including Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas and representatives of both the Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands legislatures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    This work, New commanding officer at helm of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) [Image 6 of 6], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

