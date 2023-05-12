ESL Conducts Mock Torpedo Recovery

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors assigned to the weapons department and operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) haul a mock torpedo alongside a rigid-hull inflatable boat in Apra Harbor, May 15. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)
|05.15.2023
|05.18.2023 23:43
|7805270
|230515-N-MH959-1257
|6008x3755
|1.88 MB
|GU
|3
|1
