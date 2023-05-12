Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Conducts Mock Torpedo Recovery [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL Conducts Mock Torpedo Recovery

    GUAM

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam – Sailors assigned to the weapons department and operations department on the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) haul a mock torpedo alongside a rigid-hull inflatable boat in Apra Harbor, May 15. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

